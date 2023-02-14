Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 10,403,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 28,704,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after acquiring an additional 937,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,711 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

