Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

LYFT opened at $10.46 on Friday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

