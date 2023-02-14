Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.25.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.