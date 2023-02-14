M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Price Performance

NYSE:MBSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,903. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at $4,753,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at $9,356,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 301,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition III

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.