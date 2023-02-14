MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Shares of MTSI opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $438,518.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,989.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $89,954.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,880 shares of company stock worth $26,075,833. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,084 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

