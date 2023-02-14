Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $261.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.