Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 97,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 157.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.