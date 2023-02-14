Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 206 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

