Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,127,991 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127,991 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

