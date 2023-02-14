MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00007499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAGIC has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $347.71 million and $180.53 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,256,448 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

