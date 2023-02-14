Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.