Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRRTY shares. Citigroup raised Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 119,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,888. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

About Marfrig Global Foods

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a $0.1411 dividend. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 20.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

