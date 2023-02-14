Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $356.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

