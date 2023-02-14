Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MLM stock opened at $356.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.
