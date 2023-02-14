Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 34.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,882. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a PE ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMLP shares. TheStreet downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

