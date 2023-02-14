Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.80

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

LON:MTW opened at GBX 620 ($7.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 630.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.61 million and a PE ratio of 7,960.00. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 530 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833 ($10.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 830 ($10.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

