McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,613. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $107.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

