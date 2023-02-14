Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.0858 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $81.08 million and $2.99 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,301,842 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

