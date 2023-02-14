Mdex (MDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.23 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $80.34 million and $3.23 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00432869 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.69 or 0.28674006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,287,105 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.