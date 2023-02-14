Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MDP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.