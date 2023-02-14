Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medigus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDGS stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Medigus has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Medigus Announces Dividend

About Medigus

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.9%.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

