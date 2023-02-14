Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.86.

NYSE MTH opened at $115.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

