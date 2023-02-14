Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 432,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Air Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 355,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 33.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

