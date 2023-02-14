Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $169.49 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Metawar has a market capitalization of $169.49 million and $1.04 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00081176 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

