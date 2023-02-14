Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $58.50 million and $525,887.54 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00015581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,873,913 coins and its circulating supply is 16,908,701 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,867,905 with 16,906,537 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.35732561 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $535,319.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

