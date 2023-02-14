Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $188,872.99 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00429811 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.04 or 0.28471447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

