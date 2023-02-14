Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 130 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

