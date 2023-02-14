Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in January

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
MICCF remained flat at $12.59 during trading on Tuesday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (MICCF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.