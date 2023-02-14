Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in January

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MICCF remained flat at $12.59 during trading on Tuesday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

