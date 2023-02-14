Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.34 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,452. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

