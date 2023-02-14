Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Lowered to Sell at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday. CLSA currently has $2.16 price objective on the stock.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVGF opened at $1.68 on Friday. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

