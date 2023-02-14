MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Up 38.8% in January

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MISUMI Group stock traded down 0.11 on Tuesday, reaching 12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683. MISUMI Group has a 1 year low of 9.57 and a 1 year high of 16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is 11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.83.

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

