Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Down 1.3 %

Mitsubishi stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

