MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MMTec

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MMTec stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.61% of MMTec at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 783,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,485. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. MMTec has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc is engaged in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global.

