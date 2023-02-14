Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

