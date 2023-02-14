monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.27.

MNDY stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $237.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.01.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

