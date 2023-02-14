Moog Inc (MOG.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of Moog stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

