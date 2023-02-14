Moog Inc (MOG.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Moog Stock Performance
Shares of Moog stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55.
Moog Company Profile
