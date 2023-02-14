Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $255.22 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $255.22 million and approximately $21.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00025364 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003926 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,432,404 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

