MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MLTX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

