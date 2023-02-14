Morgan Stanley Boosts Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $84.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

Shutterstock Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $76.83 on Friday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $17,335,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 119.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 289,990 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,833,000 after purchasing an additional 253,866 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 371,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 194,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

