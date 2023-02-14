Morgan Stanley Increases Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $18.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. UBS Group upped their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

COUR stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 327.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

