Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 140,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,718. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

About Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

