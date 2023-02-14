Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

