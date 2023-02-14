MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

MRC Global Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MRC opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

