MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. 35,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,145. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.