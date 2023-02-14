MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of MTUAY stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.27. 301,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €250.00 ($268.82) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($249.46) to €240.00 ($258.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($258.06) to €275.00 ($295.70) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.75.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
