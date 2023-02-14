MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €239.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €239.00 ($256.99) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETR MTX traded up €3.40 ($3.66) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €227.20 ($244.30). 144,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €215.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €191.03. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($237.74).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

