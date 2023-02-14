Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRAAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 66,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,069. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

