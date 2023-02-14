MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.27

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $18.27 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00569584 USD and is down -22.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

