MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Brink’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE BCO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,677. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.37. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

