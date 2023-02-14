MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. 13,805,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,144,443. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

