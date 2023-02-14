MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. 5,893,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,578,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,329,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,329,048.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

